Kashish Kapoor DENIES dating rumours with Kushal Tandon post Alliance stint

Explore what influencer Kashish Kapoor had to say about her viral dating rumours with actor Kushal Tandon post her Alliance stint. Read ahead to know more about her time on this reality show below.

Kashish Kapoor DENIES dating rumours with Kushal Tandon post Alliance stint

Kashish Kapoor's stint on Alliance may have been brief, but it was eventful enough to spark dating rumours with co-contestant Kushal Tandon. The Splitsvilla X5 fame entered Kunal Kemmu's reality show as a wildcard and quickly made her presence felt with bold opinions and strong equations. However, it was a viral moment with Kushal that got tongues wagging outside the show too. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kashish addressed the buzz head-on, spoke about her journey on the show, her equations with fellow contestants, and revealed what lies ahead for her in the world of acting.

Kashish Kapoor denies dating rumours with Kushal Tandon

A shoulder massage moment between Kashish and Kushal Tandon on Alliance became the talk of social media, with fans speculating about a possible romantic spark between the two. However, Kashish was quick to shut down the chatter. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kashish revealed she had "no comments" when asked about the viral moment and the dating rumours doing the rounds online.

The speculation didn't end there. Kushal had reportedly told fellow contestant Mini Mathur that Kashish wasn't the kind of woman he'd be interested in, while discussing why a romantic connection never developed on the show. Responding to this, Kashish didn't hold back, saying, "He is also not the kind of guy I would like," and clarified that their equation was simply friendly banter, adding that she had nothing further to say on the matter.

Kashish Kapoor on Alliance

Reflecting on her time on the show, Kashish admitted that entering with a strong, opinionated start on day one may have made other contestants view her as competition. She recalled, "I was very strong the very first day, and did not shy away from giving my opinions." Despite the short duration of her stint, she firmly believes she made a solid impact and has no regrets about how she played the game, insisting her strategy was spot on even in the limited time she had.

Her camaraderie with fellow contestant Bali was another talking point, especially given his equation with Kushal. Kashish, however, dismissed the idea that the friendship cost her relationships within the house, noting that the fallout with Kushal barely lasted a couple of days and that she otherwise got along well with most of the contestants.

Among the highlights of her journey, Kashish pointed to her task performances, recalling her strong showing in the first challenge, outlasting the boys in a hanging task, and doing well in a maths-based challenge. When asked to weigh in on who was real versus fake on the show, she diplomatically said, "Nobody was fake. Everybody was real to whatever their truth was." Asked to pick a winning alliance of her own, she chose herself and Agu, while remaining torn between Mini Mathur and Vanshaj Singh for the third spot, though she didn't hesitate when naming Mini as the contestant she's rooting for to win.

Kashish Kapoor upcoming projects

Having already featured on Splitsvilla X5 and Bigg Boss 18, Kashish has built a steady presence on reality television. She revealed that joining Alliance wasn't originally part of her plan, but the opportunity was too big to pass up. Looking ahead, Kashish shared that she is now considering acting very seriously as a big part of her career, and teased a new project, different from her reality show ventures, that she believes audiences will enjoy.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni has already secured his spot as the first finalist of Alliance, and Mini Mathur recently won a task to move closer to the finale. The Prime Video show is set to crown its winner on August 7.

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