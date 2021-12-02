Kashmera Shah goes the Salma Hayek way, poses in a swimsuit as she turns 50

It is hard to believe but Kashmera Shah has turned 50. The actress who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 took to social media to post a picture in a bikini. We can see that she looks as svelte as ever. Her bikini pic and message reminds us of what Salma Hayek did when she celebrated her golden jubilee. She had posed in bold blue swimsuit. Kashmera Shah wrote, "A milestone birthday today and my only advice to those who are decades and miles behind me in age as well as spirit… Never Grow Old…Just Age Beautifully. The less you think of what others think of you the more it will show on your face and body. Love you all my fans and friends. Wait for the next few years for more sinful pictures and even more kickass work in films." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: URI actor's neighbour Krushna Abhishek reveals deets about shaadi ki tayari at actor's home; 'sab andar andar ho raha'

Her celebrity friends Sudhanshu Pandey, Ronit Bose Roy, Vandana Sajnani, Kishwer Merchant and Rohit Bose Roy sent her love. Kishwer Merchant commented, "50 is the new 30 I guess .. just look at u... happy birthday baby." Fans also sent their love and blessings. Kashmera Shah also thanked her husband Krushna Abhishek for being a wonderful partner. She wrote, "And thank u to my husband @krushna30 for always supporting my ambition and always letting me be comfortable with my enviable body ( yes I say it myself as I think we don't tell ourselves enough how much we love us) Good Luck to the next 50 years." The actress is mom to two adorable twin sons.