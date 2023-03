Katha Ankahee spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around a false accusation made against Viaan (Adnan Khan). Katha (Aditi Sharma) reaches home and is tensed. Aarav (Ajinkya Mishra) asks, "What is the problem?" Katha explains to him that she has become a judge and has to make the right decision. Reet (Jasveen Kaur), on the other hand, has reservations about Yuvraj having an extramarital affair, but Yuvraj tries to persuade his wife that it’s not what she thinks. Anyhow, Reet agrees and gives him one chance to prove it. The next morning he goes to the gym, where he meets Aarav and gets some good advice from him. Aarav is just seven years old, but he is a very smart boy. Also Read - Katha Ankahee New Promo: Aditi Dev Sharma aka Katha to investigate sexual harassment charge against Viaan played by Adnan Khan; fans have mixed reactions

In the upcoming episode, we can see Katha call Shamita into her office and start an investigation by asking her some questions. While answering these questions, Katha notices that she has not spoken as confidently as she should have. Farah (Priyamvada Singh) continues to play some kind of game with Ehsan (Samar Vermani). Then in Katha Ankahee, we see that Viaan is also called in to the office, and the team starts questioning him, but Jeetu bhai clearly says that Viaan should not do any cheap things.

Does Ehsan really want to help Viaan? The upcoming twist is going to be very interesting because we all know that Viaan is innocent, and it should get proved in the next few episodes. Tejji believes and is sure that Katha will come out in support of Viaan in this. Viaan is not worried about anything because he believes he did not do any such thing. On the other side, we also see that , who is Yuvraj's girlfriend, comes to know about Katha and Yuvraj and that they are both relatives. Katha also tells Meera to stay away from Yuvraj, as he is a married man with two kids. Will Katha's advice be followed by Meera, or will she still be hell bent on marrying Yuvraj? Will Viaan finally be proved innocent? All this and more is in store of Katha Ankahee fans.