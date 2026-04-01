Kathanar teaser trailer X review: Fans REACT to Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty’s film, praise visuals but share MIXED opinions

Kathanar teaser trailer X review: Fans react to Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty's upcoming film, praising its grand visuals and scale while sharing mixed opinions on dialogues and overall impact.

Kathanar teaser trailer Twitter review: Malayalam actor Jayasurya is now enjoying the success of Aadu 3, which has made over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. He is now prepared for the pan-Indian release of his upcoming film, Kathanar. Anushka Shetty will make her Malayalam debut in the film, which is directed by Rojin Thomas. The film's teaser trailer was released by the producers on Tuesday, and although it has captured everyone's interest, internet users have given it varied opinions.

Kathanar teaser trailer X review

A netizen tweeted, "The #Kathanar trailer is a masterclass in atmosphere. Beautifully shot without trying too hard, and that background score? Pure mystery. It’s refreshing to see a concept that steps away from the routine. Global standards, rooted storytelling (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Not fully impressed with the glimpse… but the grand scale & visuals give hope (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Grand production scale, strong background score, and rich visuals let down by weak dialogues. Some lines were barely understandable too. Still, high hopes for this one (sic)."

Anushka to make Malayalam debut with Kathanar

Because Kathanar will be Anushka's first Malayalam film, her fans are ecstatic. Her most recent appearance was in the 2025 Telugu movie Ghaati. At the box office, the movie had failed to leave an impression.

Although the film's official release date has not yet been disclosed, the teaser trailer indicates that it will be released in theatres during this year's monsoon. As a result, the public anticipates it to be released in June or July.

Hindi viewers had previously been drawn to Telugu and Tamil films, but few Malayalam films with Hindi dubbing have made a significant impact at the box office. Thus, it would be intriguing to observe how Kathanar is received in Hindi markets.

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