and are one of the most bankable leading ladies in the Bollywood industry. Their presence in the film brings moviegoers to theatres and entertain them with their stellar performances. Before setting their foot in the Hindi film industry, both Katrina and Deepika started their career as a model. And now actor and former model Marc Robinson has surprised everyone by sharing an old picture of Katrina and Deepika from their initial modelling days, leaving their fans completely stunned.

The picture shared by Marc on Instagram features Deepika, Katrina, , Tarun Arora among others. Deepika is seen standing behind in the extreme right wearing a tube top and flared jeans. She was seen posing with her hands in her jeans front pockets. Katrina is seen in her front wearing a sweatshirt, matching trousers and a pair of sneakers.

"Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral," Marc wrote on Instagram.

Take a look.

Both Deepika and Katrina have turned entrepreneurs over the past few years. From setting up funding ventures to starting their own businesses, Katrina and Deepika are boss babes in their own right.

With a super successful career, more than a dozen brand endorsements and an exciting international work graph, Padukone is on top of her game. In 2017, she set up her own investment venture 'KA Enterprises' which has invested in Epigamia -- a brand of yoghurts, hobby-based start-up FrontRow, electric taxi enterprise Blu Smart and aerospace start-up Bellatrix. Padukone made her debut as a producer in 2020 with the release of her film .

Katrina kickstarted her innings as an entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her make-up brand 'Kay Beauty', in partnership with beauty giant Nykaa. The elaborate range of cosmetics is primarily aimed at catering to the Asian skin tone and texture. It also happens to be the country's first beauty line to emerge out of Bollywood.