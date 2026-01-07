Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce son’s name with FIRST photo, fans can't keep calm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the name of their baby boy on Instagram by sharing a small glimpse of their child. Read on.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their first child in November 2025, announced the name of their son on their social media handles. Their son was born on November 7. Two months after the birth, the couple shared the first glimpse of their son on Instagram. In the picture, Vicky and Katrina can be seen holding the picture of their baby boy. While sharing the glimpse, they also shared the name of their son, which is Vihaan Kaushal. In a joint statement, they captioned the post, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words.”

Fans have reacted to the name announcement. A user said, “Sucha beautiful name. soon please full pic of sweet parents' and cute baby.” Another wrote, “"Vihaaan " means A New Beginning.” A comment read, “Vihaan such a tiny hand !! He is so small and adorable may god give him the joy of the world.” Another wrote, “Awwwieeeee...stay happy and blessed favourites.” A fan wrote, “Wowww How cute.”

Meaning of Vihaan

Vihaan is a Sanskrit name, which means dawn or morning. It is often interpreted as a new beginning of an era. As per reports, the meaning of Vihaan evokes the idea of hope, a fresh beginning, positivity and it is associated with a bright and energetic personality.

When Vicky Kaushal was asked about his baby’s name?

When the star was spotted at an event, he was asked by the paps, “Bete ka naam kya rakha hai? (What have you named your baby boy)?” He was seen blushing and smiling to the question and later said, “batata hu (I'll tell soon).”

During an interview with NDTV, Vicky was asked that after acting and dancing if he has mastered the skills of changing diapers. He said, “I am better at changing diapers than acting. I’d just like to say that.” He also talked about the emotional change after embracing fatherhood. He said, “It’s very tough (to leave the city after becoming a father). But one day when he watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad. I can’t express in words what it means to be a father.”

Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony at luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, a historic fort converted into a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They got hitched after years of dating each other.

