Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dishing out couple goals ever since news of them dating first surfaced. Those couple goals grew stronger when the two tied the knot some months ago and now, the duo has given another fine example of how they love setting couple goals for all young individuals out there while also throwing in family goals for added measure. After letting their hair down for some Holi revelry, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted late Saturday night, 19th March, exiting a posh restaurant in Worli, Mumbai, after having dinner with both their families for company. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and more; Here's how these couples celebrated their first Holi after wedding – View Pics

Katrina Kaif looked like a complete babe for the dinner date, attired in all-denim, with a matching, blue-hued, full-sleeve shirt and mini-skirt, paired with open sandals. The black, blow-like scarf tied to the collar of her shirt was the cherry on top of an already extremely well-put-together ensemble. Hubby Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, opted for a simple black Henley t-shirt over grey pants and similarly coloured sneakers, defining minimalistic style with elegance. Accompanying the power Bollywood couple was Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, his brother and fellow actor, Sunny Kaushal, their mother, Veena Kaushal, as well as Katrina's mother, Suzanne Turquotte. Also Read - Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi after wedding with husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws – view pics

Check out a few pics plus a video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif out with their families for dinner below:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal setting couple and family goals one after another. Also Read - Holi 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Akshay Kumar: Here's how stars celebrated the festival of colours – view pics