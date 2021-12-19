Merely ten days after tying the knot on 9th December, newly weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave entered their new home as neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for the first time, and we've for the video footage for all you VicKat fans right here. A pandit was also seen arriving for the gharpravesh puja, and because we know how much all you fans of the couple can't wait to know every little details about them, we've even got that video for you. Vicky Kaushal's parents, father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal, also accompanied their son and daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif for their first foray into their new abode, and no need to guess because we've even got that video for y'all. Check them out below: Also Read - Praful Patel’s son Prajay Patel’s wedding: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, MS Dhoni, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other VVIPS land in Jaipur for the lavish reception – view pics

Earlier today, 19th December, Katrina Kaif uploaded her mehendi picture on her official Instagram handle, simply adding a heart emoji in the caption while posting it. Fans though were quick to pounce in the comments section, with the major goal of ferreting out Vicky Kaushal's name in her mehendi – another traditional Hindu custom for the uninitiated. “Vicky ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein (where is Vicky's name in the mehendi?)” one fan asked while another commented, “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand.” “Not me zooming and finding his name,” a third added. Check out the star's post below: Also Read - Jersey: Did you know Shahid Kapoor suffered a major injury to his face while training and had to get 25 stitches? WATCH VIDEO

