Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Mumbai reception under Omicron's threat; couple may cancel grand plans

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is a close knit affair and not many people from Bollywood have been invited. And so they wanted to host the reception in Mumbai. It is reported that Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others have already been informed about the reception but they haven't yet got the final date and venue of the same.