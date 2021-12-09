Now, this is not happening! We all were waiting for and 's grand reception which they were supposed to host in Mumbai for the entire industry. But seems like that will be on hold due to Omicron's threat. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Pink lehenga for the bride, green sherwani for the groom; Pheras time, Mandap, Food menu details OUT [Exclusive]

A close source to Bollywood reveals, " Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had planned to host the grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and fraternity from the industry and media. However, now that looks a tad bit difficult due to Omicron's threat in the state. However, the plan is et on. The couple will finish all their wedding rituals that is happening in Ranthambore right now and be back in the city and meet the officials to seek the special permission to host the reception".

The source further adds, " Katrina and Vicky will abide by all the rules by the officials and will come out to the possibility of how many numbers of people can be a part of their celebration. The officials are also happy to find a way for them with all the protocols followed".

Vicky and Katrina's wedding is a close knit affair and not many people from Bollywood has been invited. And so they want to host the reception. It is reported that Bollywood biggies like . , , and many others have already been informed about the reception but they haven't yet got the final date and venue on the same.

Today the lovebirds will become man and wife today. The sangeet and mehendi ceremony has already been done in a grand way at Six Senses Sawai Madhopur.

Vicky and Katrina never officially spoke about their relationship. There was always speculations around their affair and so their wedding news was no less than surprise to their fans.

Well, aren't you excited for see their wedding pictures soon?