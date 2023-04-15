Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose with fans at the airport; netizens love their simplicity; say, 'Most favourite couple, So genuine no natak'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get clicked with a few fans at the airport. Netizens are in love with their simplicity and lack of airs

By Urmimala Banerjee

and are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They have completed more than a year of marriage. After a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen together at the airport. The couple also posed for a couple of pictures with fans. Katrina Kaif wore track pants with a simple tee and her hair in a ponytail. Vicky Kaushal wore denims with a tee and a cap. The couple were simplicity personified. Vicky Kaushal also guided the little boy in clicking the picture. Katrina Kaif too walked with hardly any entourage in tow. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twin in casuals as they jet off for a vacation; fans call them 'classy and respectful couple' [View Pics]

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif airport video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens happy on seeing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together

The couple were seen together after a few months. Both of them have been busy with their projects. A person commented, "Kafi time k baad vickat nazar aaye hai...They are just being normal.. sweet couple," while another one wrote, "Most favorite couple. So genuine no natak for the paps like Alia." Another fan said that Katrina Kaif must have been pregnant to stay out of limelight for such a long time. As we know, rumours of them starting a family are doing the rounds and how.

VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF MAKING HEADLINES

Katrina Kaif got support from social media after Neetu Kapoor's Insta story went viral and how. She had posted a picture with a caption that read Just because he has dated you for seven years does not mean he will marry you. Angry fans of Katrina Kaif and slammed the lady. After that, the actress' mother shared a post which many lauded that a classy reply to that apparent snide comment. Later, Suzanne Turquotte clarified that it was not meant for a person. Katrina Kaif also liked 's post that urged people to be kinder on social media.

Vicky Kaushal has apparently been replaced by in The Immortals of Ashwatthama. This news came as a huge shock. The movie is directed by his long time BFF Aditya Dhar. Katrina Kaif is looking forward to Tiger 3 where she returns as Zoya. She also has a couple of big projects in her kitty.

