Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are winning hearts. Fans seem to love the 'real' quotient of the couple. The actress had come to the airport to see him off as he went back to Indore for the shoot of Luka Chuppi 2. Katrina Kaif wore a mustard coloured dress. Vicky Kaushal had donned a pair of denims and a mustard coloured tee. Fans pointed out how they twinned in matching hues. But there was one thing that caught everyone's eye. Katrina Kaif had her mask on even inside the car. Vicky Kaushal also wore his mask properly. In the video, we can see Katrina Kaif giving a hug to Vicky Kaushal.

The couple tied the knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Resort and Spa in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding was kept under wraps and how. Post wedding, the two jetted off to the Maldives for a brief honeymoon. Everyone is gaga over the new couple of Bollywood. A fan wrote, "Even though in being in car both are wearing mask while other Bollywood couples living like Covid never existed." Another person commented, "Hai mask pehn ke unko attention nhi mil paati isilie woh care free mask nikal ke nautanki karte he....but VICKAT mature hai."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for more than two years before getting hitched. They had first met on Anupama Chopra's Film Companion show. It seems six months into the relationship, Vicky Kaushal had understood that she was the perfect woman for him. However, Katrina Kaif needed a bit more time to be sure. The intimate wedding was attended by Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, Gurdas Mann, Neha Dhupia and few others. It seems they will throw a reception at a later date.