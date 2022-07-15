Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to announce pregnancy on Tiger 3 actress' birthday? Here's what we know

A few days ago, had sparked pregnancy rumours because of her long absence, be it from social media or Bollywood events. Many fans believed that the couple are expecting their first child. And if the latest reports are to believed, Katrina is indeed pregnant and the Tiger 3 actress is likely to make the official announcement on her birthday, that is on July 16. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: Bollywood's unusual couples who made everyone go, 'Yeh kab hua?'

"It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and are expecting their first child together. There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat's birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans," a source was quoted as saying by Asianet Newsable.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky along with Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couples have jetted off to Maldives to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday. While Katrina wore an orange loose T-shirt with flared jeans, Vicky was seen wearing a casual T-shirt, jeans and a jacket.

Last month, it was reported that Katrina had tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, she could not attend the IIFA 2022 event in Abu Dhabi as she was on a road to recovery from the virus.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate wedding ceremony was attended only by their closest friends and family members. After the ceremony, they headed to the Maldives for a honeymoon and returned to Mumbai in just a few days. The couple also rented an apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai after their marriage in December.