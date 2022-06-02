Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to do an AD together; all set to join the league of power couple Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan? [Exclusive]

Finally, this is happening. We will see the romance of the most celebrated and loved couple in the tinsel town- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple who did an intimate wedding in Rajasthan will be seen in an ad together. A very well source informed Bollwyoodlife, " The power couple of Bollywood Vicky and Katrina might be soon seen in DDecor AD. Yes! Well, they ain't replacing the king and queen and Gauri Khan, but there will be a new segment that the couple will be endorsing. Vicky and Katrina have been approached by this brand for a collaboration and they have likely given their nod to it". Also Read - KK last rites: Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Rahul Vaidya and more; music industry gathers to pay last respects to the late singer

The source further adds, " Vicky and Katrina are the young and vibrant couple in Bollywood. And the fans are eagerly waiting to see them together and even the couple thought that this would be the perfect debut for them as well. The brand will be launching a new collection that will attract a young audience and so VicKat is a perfect choice. There have been lots of films and web series that came on the couple's way, but they didn't like any and are planning something nice, but for now, nothing is concrete. But this endorsement has grabbed their positive attention. The entire team of the production is damn excited to begin the prep of the advertisement and just waiting for their final YES", concluded the source.

Vicky and Katrina got married in Sawai Madhopur in December 2021, and they had invited only a few guests from Bollywood. The day they shared the wedding pictures, their fans couldn't get enough of how beautiful they looked together. Vicky and Katrina shared the beautiful pictures of their wedding with the caption that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together". And ever since then they have been sending their fans on a meltdown with their lovey-dovey and adorable posts on their Instagram feed. Katrina and Vicky made us fall in love with them all over again! While Bollywoodlife got in touch with Vicky's team for confirmation, he remained unavailable to comment.