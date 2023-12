It's 31 December today and everyone is wanting to bid 2023 goodbye in their own style. And our Bollywood celebrities have already started heading for a vacation to ring the New Year 2024. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they were heading for vacation. The B Town's most loved couple Kat and Vicky were seen walking hand in hand as they head for a vacation and the fans cannot get over how good they look together. Katrina donned a super classy white shirt paired with a long black jacket and we loved those ahead of her. But what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was her new hairdo, she gave all diva vibes at the airport. It looks like the Tiger 3 actress is all set for a vacation. While our Punjabi Biba Munda Vicky Kaushal slayed it with his airport looks and his fans cannot stop calling him 'Gabru Jawan'. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reveals she went home crying from the sets for THIS reason

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaving for a New Year 2024 vacation

Vicky and Katrina happily posed for the shutterbugs as they got papped at the domestic airport which has left fans wondering where are they heading. Looks like Kat has ditched her favourite place Maldives this year and is going somewhere in India itself and we cannot wait for them to share the pictures from their holiday.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is receiving all the love and accolades for his release Sam Bahadur, he also stole the show in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki with a small yet impactful role. While Katrina Kaif will be seen along with Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas after owning the screen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

