Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: District Collector Sawai Madhopur calls for high profile meeting ahead of the Big Bollywood do?

It is official! The news that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are marrying in a fat big Indian wedding on December 7 is dominating headlines and how. But if there was an iota of doubt then it has been cleared. It seems the district head of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan has called a high-level meeting tomorrow to assess matters relating to crowd control. The notice is out. The officials required to be present at the meeting are superintendent of police, director of For Barwara Resort, district tehsildar, event manager and members of the local gram panchayat. The couple have booked the whole resort from December 5 to 11, 2021. BollywoodLife cannot verify the authenticity of the below notice as the government stamp is missing. We tried to reach out to the district collector's office but did not get a response at the time of filing the story. Take a look at the notice...

First ever OFFICIAL confirmation of Katrina-Vicky marriage in a Rajasthan palace; Sawai Madhopur DC calls high-level meet tomorrow for crowd control assessment... See document below pic.twitter.com/0gt6aluID6 — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) December 2, 2021

The Sawai Madhopur area is the gateway to the famous Ranthambhore National Park. It sees a number of Indian and foreign tourists every year. The buffer area is closely guarded by forest officials as well. As we know, the couple have made guests sign a non-disclosure agreements. No photos, videos or reels can be made of the ceremonies. The guests have been given special codes for the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been together for two years now. The rumours of the two dating started emerging just after Vicky Kaushal split from his former girlfriend, Harleen Sethi. It seems they met at an event and hit it off really well. The handsome hunk is very busy with 2-3 projects now. Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 and films with Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.