All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. Even after the coupled have finally tied the knot, several stories continue to swirl both within the media and on social media about the arrangements surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage as also their plans after tying the knot. Why speculate though when you can get to know the real deal as BollywoodLife has learned where the newlyweds will be heading to know for their honeymoon and for how long.

A well-placed source within the industry, who's supposed to be have insider knowledge on the goings-on at and wedding and its aftermath, has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that the coupled will be jetting off to Europe for their honeymoon. Furthermore, their honeymoon is supposedly not going to be restricted to a location or two in Europe, but a proper tour of the entire continent, with considerable duration spent at each stopover. The vacation is expected to last for at least 2 months if not more, and should commence once both actors wrap up their pending work assignments.

According to our source, the honeymoon is Vicky's brainchild as it's always been his dream to recreate a Bollywood-themed, long holiday of the exotic locales of Europe he's seen in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Chandni. Moreover, since Katrina Kaif has apparently called most of the important shots for their wedding, including the decision to totally bar media coverage at the venue, get the guests to sign NDAs, make entry via security codes mandatory and confiscate mobile phones among other strict protocols, with her husband complying with it all, the honeymoon is reportedly being done as per his wishes.