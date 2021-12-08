At any outdoor wedding venue, it is very common for the sound of Shehnai to be played to add to the shaadi vibes. However, and ’s wedding is going to be unique. The two actors have ensured that their wedding guests have a beautiful experience at their Rajasthani wedding and therefore, there will no sounds from the Shehnai but from these three popular Rajasthani instruments that will fill the air at the wedding venue throughout the day. Our source exclusively reveals, “Special Rajasthani instruments have been sourced for the wedding from Jodhpur, Amer and Jaisalmer along with the musicians to play authentic Rajasthani folk music throughout the day at various points of the wedding venue. The Kamaicha, Nagara and Ravanahatta will be played inside the wedding venue.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kat to turn into the perfect Punjabi Dulhan, all thanks to groom’s mother Veena – Exclusive

The source further said that while the team playing the Kamaicha will be stationed near the entrance, the artists playing the Nagara will be near the place where food will be served. The team playing Ravanahatta will be stationed where the guests are staying. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif wedding: Mehendi venue, theme, time, décor and more details OUT [Exclusive]

For the unversed, the Kamaicha is one of the oldest bowed musical instruments in the world and is made from a single piece of wood. Check ou the music from a Kamaicha below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt trolled for not being invited at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Jacqueline Fernandez to skip Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour and more

The Nagara, another instrument being played at the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding is a folk kettle drum played with wooden sticks. These have been traditionally used during auspicious and important ceremonies. Check out the music from the Nagara below:

The hand-made bow-string instrument is Ravanahatta and is made from bamboo and coconut shell. Check out the music from the Ravanahatta below:

Just imagine how beautiful the whole ambience will be. And not just this, to make the Rajasthani experience all the more special and authentic of their gusts, Vicky and Katrina have organized a little mela of sorts at the wedding venue, where locals from Chauth ka Barwara and nearby areas will be putting stalls of Rajasthani artefacts, jutis/mojris, clay ware, bajra and makka roti and more. The couple had a Sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening and Wednesday will be all about Mehendi ceremony.