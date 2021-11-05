Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sabyasachi for the bride and THIS designer for the groom [Exclusive]

It's no secret that Katrina Kaif will be draped in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi, for her wedding day. However, in case, you're just dying to know what Vicky Kaushal will be wearing for his marriage and can't wait any longer for the official word from the actor himself or any of his representatives, then you're in luck as we've landed our hands on the exclusive inside scoop