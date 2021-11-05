The wedding rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif do not seem to be fizzling out any time soon. In fact, they seem to be vigorously fanned with each passing day. The latest reports circulating about the couple's nuptials are that they might finally tie the knot some time next month, December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, with the speculation gaining traction day by day, a lot of other rumours are spreading about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's, especially about their outfits for the big day. Also Read - Sooryavanshi day 1 box office: BUMPER opening for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer; all pre-release expectations BLOWN away

It's no secret any longer that will be draped in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi, for her wedding day. However, in case, you're just dying to know what will be wearing for his marriage and can't wait any longer for the official word from the actor himself or any of his representatives, then you're in luck as we've landed our hands on the exclusive inside scoop about his wedding attire.

A well-placed source has informed BollywoodLife thatRaghavendra Rathore, who has roots in Rajasthan, and is well known for his Bandhgalas, will be designing Vicky's outfit, and since it's a winter wedding, it will be apt. Another one that Vicky has zeroed in on, is an outfit by his designer friend, Kunal Rawal, whose designs he's known to be fond of, especially at ethnic Bollywood dos, including, as recently, as his blue sherwani for Arti Shetty's Diwali bash.

