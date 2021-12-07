Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have reached the venue along with their family and close friends. The pre-wedding ceremonies will start today, and our source from Rajasthan has given us some SUPER EXCITING details about the sangeet function. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehiâ€™s OOPS moment caught on camera, Leaked inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue and more

The Grand Stage

Itâ€™s Katrina and Vickyâ€™s sangeet function so of course there will be a lot of dancing. For that, a grand stage and a backstage have been built up with the beautiful backdrop of the fort. Now, thatâ€™s a view everyone would love to have for their sangeet.

Theme

The theme of the sangeet is said to be retro. Our source has informed us that the setting has been done with crystal balls that have been sourced from aboard. The grand and ethnic chandeliers have also been set up and it will make the sangeet look like a royal event.

Songs

A sangeet function is of course incomplete without songs. We all know that Katrina is a fantastic dancer, and we have learned that the actress will be shaking a leg on her songs like Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare, and others. Vicky will be performing on his favourite Punjabi tracks.

Our source has informed us that Katrinaâ€™s sisters will be dancing to Bollywood and English songs, and even the actressâ€™ mother will shake a leg. Vickyâ€™s brother Sunny Kaushal might be performing with his alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh who is also reportedly attending the wedding. Not, just the family, but the close friends of the couple from Bollywood who are attending the wedding will also be performing at the sangeet.

Rajasthani Folk Performances

At the sangeet function, the guests will be entertained by Rajasthani folk performances. The folk music of the state will be performed by local artists when the dinner will be served to the guests.