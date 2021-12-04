Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: The details about the bride’s custom-made shoes will SHOCK you

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding is all set to take place in Rajasthan. While the couple has not yet officially made any announcements about it, there are multiple reports about the wedding. Recently, a report about Katrina's custom-made shoes has been doing the rounds.