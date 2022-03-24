and tied to knot in December last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. At that time, there were reports that the two had their registered marriage before getting married in the traditional ceremony. However, now according to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple got their marriage registered on Saturday (19th March 2022). Well, reportedly Vicky and Katrina visited the court and completed the marriage registration procedure in presence of their families. Also Read - Tiger 3: Here's what Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan bonded over while shooting the action thriller [Exclusive]

On the same night, the couple celebrated their special day with a family dinner. Katrina and Vicky along with their families were spotted at a restaurant. While everyone thought that it was just a normal family dinner, now we know that the dinner was for a special reason.

After their wedding, Katrina and Vicky's social media PDA has grabbed everyone's attention. From sharing pictures on festivals to selfies, the two have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals. A few days ago, at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, Vicky and Katrina made their first appearance as a couple on a red carpet.

Talking about their movies, Vicky will be seen in movies like Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and ’s next. Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaara. There have been reports of Vicky and Katrina teaming up for a film together, but nothing has been officially announced.

The reports of Vicky and Katrina’s relationship were doing the rounds for the past couple of years. But, the actors didn’t make it official before tying the knot. The couple’s wedding was a grand affair and their dreamy wedding pictures had surely grabbed everyone’s attention.