Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pool PDA sets internet on fire, Tiger 3 actress' caption gets all hearts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in the month of December last year. While they kept their affair hidden from all, their wedding too was a very intimate event. However, now, the couple has no qualms in expressing their love Khulam Khulla. On social media, we often see Vicky and Katrina sharing some sweet PDA-filled pictures to treat their fans. Recently, the actress shared a picture from their quick getaway. In the image we see them chilling in a pool, however, the caption has all our attention. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: 10 Bollywood actresses who have delivered maximum hits [View Pics]
Katrina Kaif shared the picture with the caption, "Me and mine." Aww, this made our Saturday morning. In the picture, one can see Katrina dressed in a white swimming costume hugging her hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal who is shirtless. All the Victrina fans are going gaga over this picture. Take a look at her post below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood celebs caught flaunting love bites and hickeys in public!
As said, this is not the first time though that Katrina Kaif has shared some mushy pictures on social media with Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Rakhi Sawant: BIG OOPS moments of Bollywood divas that got caught on camera
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 next with Salman Khan. The film that is going to hit the theatres next year is one of the most anticipated films. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has a very packed schedule. He reportedly has Dinesh Vijan's rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
