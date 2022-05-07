Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pool PDA sets internet on fire, Tiger 3 actress' caption gets all hearts

and got married in the month of December last year. While they kept their affair hidden from all, their wedding too was a very intimate event. However, now, the couple has no qualms in expressing their love Khulam Khulla. On social media, we often see Vicky and Katrina sharing some sweet PDA-filled pictures to treat their fans. Recently, the actress shared a picture from their quick getaway. In the image we see them chilling in a pool, however, the caption has all our attention. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: 10 Bollywood actresses who have delivered maximum hits [View Pics]

Katrina Kaif shared the picture with the caption, "Me and mine." Aww, this made our Saturday morning. In the picture, one can see Katrina dressed in a white swimming costume hugging her hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal who is shirtless. All the Victrina fans are going gaga over this picture. Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 next with . The film that is going to hit the theatres next year is one of the most anticipated films. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has a very packed schedule. He reportedly has 's rom-com with , 's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and , and 's Govinda Naam Mera with and .