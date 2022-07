Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his next movie, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film, produced under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions, is directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame. Now, according to news that has lately surfaced, there's a fresh addition to the cast of Govinda Naam Mera, in the form of Ranbir Kapoor, who's slated to appear in the movie albiet in a cameo alongside Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Along with this development, claims have also surfaced that Katrina Kaif is unhappy with this development. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy rocks the retro bikini look with a dash of bling [View Pics]

Katrina Kaif not upset over Ranbir Kapoor cameo

As per a recent entertainment news report in Mid-Day, will be seen in a cameo in Govinda Naam Mera, directed by , and produced by . Shortly after this report surfaced, another piece in News18 alleged that Vicky Kaushal's wife, , is upset over this development. For those living under a rock, Katrina and Ranbir were in a relationship before, which did not end on the best of terms. That being said, we've learned that the second report is as baseless as the notion of finding snow in the desert.

Katrina Kaif too matured to interfere in Vicky Kaushal's career

A well-placed source close to Katrina Kaif has claimed that the star has gotten over Ranbir Kapoor ages ago and is too mature to be affected by strictly professional equations. The source claims that nothing could be more baseless than this report and that Katrina is too secure about her relationship with and in too happy a space to be concerned with such trivial matters. Moreover, Ranbir had apparently shot for the cameo way before the two had even decided to take the plunge as husband and wife. Finally, said source states that such rumours amount to nothing more than mischief-mongering, aimed at all three individuals in the fray.