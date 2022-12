Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the IT couples of Bollywood. They kept their relationship under wraps and made it public only when they decided to tie the knot. It was in December last year that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched. Since then they have been leaving their fans crushing hard by posting mushy pictures on social media. It has been more than a year now that they have been married but Katrina Kaif still blushes like a new bride looking at her hubby dearest. We have proof. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood celebs dazzle at the red carpet [View Pics]

Entertainment News: and 's PDA moment

At a recent award ceremony, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the venue separately. But as they came across each other, Katrina Kaif blushed hard and turned into a winter apple. They hugged, exchanged sweet talks and left everyone crushing hard. Their chemistry definitely is nothing less than fire. All the die-hard romantics out there will definitely go aww looking at their video. Also Read - Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood actresses who love to flaunt their toned midriff in gym selfies

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif ? (@katrinakahaani)

What do you have to say about their sizzling chemistry? How great it would be to see Mr and Mrs in a movie together, hai na? Vicky Kaushal was among the big winners at the awards night. He looked dapper in a black suit while Katrina Kaif shimmered all the way in a body-hugging gown. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill takes a hilarious dig at Shiv Thakare while he fights with Soundarya Sharma

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with and . The film releases on December 16. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 along with in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres next year.