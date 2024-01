Katrina Kaif fans are keen to see her in Merry Christmas. But it looks like she is going viral on social media much ahead of the release of the film. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are again sharing a clip of Katrina Kaif from a school event in Madurai. We can see that she is dancing with kids on the song Arabic Kuthu from Beast. Dressed in a printed dress without any makeup, Katrina Kaif looks like the elder sister next door. The original video is from 2022. People are praising the simplicity of the actress. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left swooning as the two were seen in Mumbai airport leaving for their New Year vacation. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Old video of Vicky Kaushal from acting school will make your jaws drop; netizens have drastic reactions

Check out the video of Katrina Kaif dancing with kids in Madurai

Katrina Kaif at her mom's school in Madurai

Katrina Kaif was there reportedly at the Mountain View School of Madurai. It is a school set up by a social welfare organization. Katrina Kaif's mother spends a lot of her time in South India. She works for the education and upliftment of under privileged children in that part of India. Katrina Kaif's mom Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by qualification.

Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The movie is also coming in Tamil. She has dubbed for both the versions. The actress said she was unsure about how to address Sethupathi on the sets. This is also her first movie with Sriram Raghavan. She is playing a mysterious character in the noir thriller loaded with romance and action. Katrina Kaif has described it as the toughest role of her life.