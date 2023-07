The big news of the day is that Alia Bhatt has reportedly been roped in by Aditya Chopra to head the female spy film, which he has been planning as part of his spy verse. This news has got mixed reactions. As we know, Alia Bhatt often gets trolled on social media for being the blue-eyed girl of Bollywood honchos like Karan Johar. A large section feels that most good scripts come to Alia Bhatt and maybe a couple of other heroines, leaving the rest struggling for 'opportunities'. Alia Bhatt has a solid spy film under her belt with Meghana Gulzar's Raazi. She had delivered a superb performance in the subtle thriller. Also Read - Urfi Javed stuns once again in plunging neckline off shoulder top and sheer pants [View pics]

But many fans feel that Alia Bhatt is not the ideal choice for a full blown action spy film where the heroine kicks, punches and flies threw the air. Katrina Kaif has proved to be terrific in the Tiger series. The junta agrees that very few actress look as agile, badass and stylish as Katrina Kaif in action scenes. Even Deepika Padukone was good as Rubai. The physical combat scenes in a bikini will be remembered for a long time. Fans of these two actresses are protesting on social media. Take a look at the tweets here...

@yrf why alia? U have Deepika and Katrina!! Do a solo movie with them too — sev (@sweetaaa___) July 14, 2023

If i was katrina i would simply refuse to feature in any spy universe related film, if someone who isn't even part of franchise to suddenly be second fiddle to a kid alia. Even deepika after pathaan is in a higher pecking order. It sounds comical for alia to suddenly be leader — Mauritian?SRK?FAN (@MauritianSRK_FN) July 14, 2023

I really don't care what anyone says but nothing about Alia seems like she could do action... imagine thinking they'll be topping this https://t.co/G9vK6hzZGo pic.twitter.com/VJwy117Ex6 — ?.? (@shak3342) July 14, 2023

Katrina Should get her Solo Spy movie also https://t.co/4Ba8l9AdKU — aqsa aly? (@Classy_Aqsa) July 14, 2023

This is exactly why Bollywood is sinking! Like Deepika X Katrina made sense for the audience and it would be nice to learn about their past and having them do more action. But ofc we get this tomfoolery! https://t.co/hcFc7AyjdX — DP & JB Stan (@dp_jb_stan) July 14, 2023

We can see that people are quite upset especially fans of the two. There are so rumours that Pathaan Vs Tiger might get postponed which has upset fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.