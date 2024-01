Katrina Kaif is all set for the release of her new film, Merry Christmas. She will be seen on-screen for the first time with Vijay Sethupathi. Merry Christmas trailer released recently and people have loved the twists and turns shown in the story. The performances look quite amazing from the trailer and it has raised excitement levels. The film also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. The Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. A press conference was held today in Mumbai where the team of Merry Christmas spoke about various things. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi reveals why Katrina Kaif remains to be a force in the industry

Katrina Kaif reacts to being called just a glamour doll in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif who was last seen in Tiger 3 was seen defending her role as Zoya. She was asked to give reaction to being called just a glamour doll in Tiger 3. Katrina said that she sees Zoya as one of the strongest roles she has played. She added that in Tiger 3 she found Zoya's character nuanced and well-written by Maneesh Sharma. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif opens up on taking up intimate unique stories amid larger-than-life action movies

She shared that she thoroughly enjoyed playing this role of Zoya in Tiger 3. The film turned out to be a big hit and her chemistry with Salman Khan as usual was loved by many. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reveals all about her first meeting with Vijay Sethupathi

During the same press conference, Katrina Kaif spoke about working with Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas. She said that it was always on her list to work with Sriram Raghavan. She called him her favourite director and said that she said yes to the movie the moment she heard the story.

About Merry Christmas

The story of Merry Christmas revolves around two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve and get attracted instantly. Merry Christmas is all set to release on January 12. The film was supposed to release in December but was postponed given that Salaar and Dunki were set to release.