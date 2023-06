Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif consistently establish goals for their relationship and make time for one another. Vicky and Sara Ali Khan had been quite busy promoting their recently released movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But once the movie came out, he made sure to spend all of his time with his lovely wife and go on vacation. The stars are now on vacation in New York and are madly in love with one another. The location of their journey was revealed through a fan's photo. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress recently published a few images on social media showing off her lovely smile, and we bet fans are swooning. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal go on a dinner date at a busy New York restaurant [watch video]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in New York

A few days ago, while they were departing the city, the couple was seen at the airport. Although they remained mum about their destination, it is now known that they are in New York. A image of the actors has gone viral, sparking suspicion and excitement that the couple may be vacationing together in New York City. The fan who asked the couple for a selfie uploaded the picture, which Katrina's fan page later published. Vicky and Katrina appear to be having a relaxing time together based on their casual clothing choices. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals what makes his marriage with Katrina Kaif perfect and his biggest learning

Katrina Kaif uploaded images of herself

Katrina Kaif uploaded a few of her photos on her Instagram account after using it. She is pictured in the first image, looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder light blue flowery dress while gazing directly into the camera. She appears to be seated in a café with lovely floral arrangements while wearing minimum makeup and leaving her hair open. She has a slight smile on her face and is looking away from the camera in the next image. She appears to be drinking in the last image, and she is very stunning. We ponder whether Vicky Kaushal personally took these photos. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor has no PR? Netizens in disbelief after Bollywood paparazzi's AMA session goes viral