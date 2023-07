The gorgeous Katrina Kaif has turned 40. Well, she rang in her birthday with her close ones as she usually does. Vicky Kaushal put up a loved up post for his better half saying that he was always in awe of her magic. Fans of Katrina Kaif wished her on social media, and some celebs also sent their wishes on her Instagram or under the post of Vicky Kaushal. But what has bothered some fans is that some top Bollywood stars whose Katrina Kaif wished with personalised Instagram stories did not bother to wish her. These include Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal drops super romantic pictures as he wishes wife Katrina Kaif on her birthday; says, 'in awe of your magic'

NETIZENS WONDER ABOUT LACK OF MANNERS

A fan of Katrina Kaif has raised this question on Reddit. The person shared images of how the Tiger 3 actress wished some of her contemporaries on social media. But none of them did it for her. Many felt that since she has always publicly wished them, they could have atleast returned the gesture. Some spoke about lack of manners on social media.

KATRINA KAIF FANS EXPRESS DISAPPOINTMENT

This is how netizens reacted. A person said, "Must say Katrina’s bday posts for each of them were very nice. If a colleague makes it a point to publicly wish other colleagues, it’s good manners to return the gesture. Have to give this point to Kat," while another person stated, "Most of them are active in Instagram today, posting other things, it would not have affected them if they returned the nice gesture." What has surprised many is that Priyanka Chopra and Zoya Akhtar did not wish her. Fans are wondering if Jee Le Zara fell through and this affected equations. As we know, Farhan Akhtar was supposed to bring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together for the film. A person wrote, "Alia and PC both not wishing her when they always used to. I wonder if something happened related to JLZ."

Katrina Kaif is now awaiting the release of Tiger 3. She is reunited with Salman Khan for the movie. It seems she has done some terrific stunts in the film which Aditya Chopra wants to keep as a surprise for fans!