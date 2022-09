Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding in December was the most talked about thing. It was a very grand yet a very-very private affair. There was a lot of hullabaloo around their private wedding. There were a lot of memes around it as well and recently Karan Johar had also taken a jibe at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for not inviting him to their wedding. And now, the Tiger 3 actress has finally opened up about the private wedding she and Vicky had in December. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar extra careful about Brahmastra; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 together and more

Katrina opens up about her private wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding had been the biggest trend in Entertainment News. Their private wedding though grand was widely discussed mostly for all the alleged restrictions. Even the guest list was small. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Katrina revealed the real reason for a hush-hush wedding. The actress blamed it all on COVID. She shared, that more than wanting to keep it private, they were restricted due to COVID. Katrina added that her family was affected due to COVID and hence, they had to take everything very seriously. She said that though the year had been a lot better comparatively in terms of COVID, they had to be cautious. The Tiger 3 beauty called her wedding beautiful and shared that they both were very happy with it. Also Read - Is this the reason why Salman Khan made a quick entry and exit from Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Karan's jibe at Vicky Kaushal for a private wedding

Recently, when Vicky Kaushal made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, the host seemed to taunt Vicky about his wedding being a private affair. Previously, during the opening of the Koffee With Karan episode featuring and , Karan had yet again passed a comment, hinting at being upset for not being invited to Bollywood weddings. While it was not directed at Sonam as she was a part of her grand wedding, it was an easy guess about the private and small guest list Bollywood wedding. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs visit Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Bappa's darshan