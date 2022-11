Katrina Kaif's pregnancy news is once again hitting headlines all thanks to these latest pictures from her seats of Merry Christmas that is going viral where fans are convinced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif has been shooting her next film Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi after the success of Phone Bhoot and this picture of her flaunting her baby bump is going viral. But is Katrina Kaif really pregnant? No.

Katrina Kaif who is gearing up for Merry Christmas plays a prominent role in the film and it is reportedly one of the most challenging roles, she might be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman and this is the reason you can see a bump. Katrina Kaif will be doing her south debut with this film and is damn excited for Merry Christmas, reportedly she has wrapped the shooting of the film. Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous as she flaunts the bump and her fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce the good news.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year and the couple will be celebrating the first year of their wedding. Katrina's pregnancy rumours started all most months back and the couple never spoke about the speculations, but a close source to the couple reveals that if ever Katrina and Vicky will be planning for their first baby they will let their fans know and definitely make an announcement For now they are focusing on their career. Katrina is awaiting the release of Tiger 3 along with superstar . Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for The Immortal Ashwatthama that was reportedly shelved and now the film is back on track.