Katrina Kaif flaunts her mangalsutra in happy pictures from her 'home sweet home'; we miss Vicky Kaushal in the frame

How pretty is looking in her latest photos? The actress is right now chilling at her new abode and is enjoying the after marriage time. She just shared her pictures from home sweet home flaunting her mangalsutra and we cannot get over how gorgeous she is looking. Katrina looked fresh as a daisy in these latest pictures where she wore a simple light brown sweater. Only she can make this looks sexy and cute at the same time. While Katrina's flaunts her mangalsutra and is giving a major vibe of the new bride, we definitely miss in the frame. The actor is right now in Indore shooting for his next along with . Vicky was in town for his first Christmas celebration along with his wifey and everyone adored their picture where they were wrapped in each other's arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Sawai Modhopur Six Senses. It was grand four days affair and everyone who were a part of the wedding has a lifetime beautiful memory. Vicky and Katrina shared their wedding pictures together with the same caption, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Katrina Kaif did all the ritual that a Punjabi bride does after her wedding and even happily shared it with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif will soon resume to work as she has to finish the last schedule of Tiger 3 along with . Reportedly the actress was supposed to go Delhi for the last schedule however right now under the Omicron threat and the rise in covid cases there has been a partial lockdown in the state. And there is no confirmation whether she will go Delhi for the shoot or not? However Kat is making the most of her me time and is chilling at her home sweet home.