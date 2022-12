The lovebirds of tinsel town and are celebrating their first anniversary and like they say firsts are always special. And on this special day, Bollywood's favourite couple has gifted each other super expensive gifts that they will remember for life. Katrina and Vicky are right now vacationing in mountains and even shared beautiful pictures from their holiday. Vickat fans are swooning over their chemistry and cannot get enough of their adorableness. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Things the duo have said that prove they are made for each other

An insider reveals, Katrina Kaif gets customised jewellery from her hubby and it is extremely special for both of them and it is something about how the actor feels about her. While Katrina has gifted hubby a swanky car that he might soon bring on the road and he is waiting to see what colour she has chosen. Katrina and Vicky is also planning to invest in a few properties every year during their anniversary time and make it memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, last year in Sawai Madhopur Six Senses and it was every bit dreamy. Till date, their fans cannot get over their beautiful wedding as it proved true love exists.