Sanjay Leela Bhansali threw his birthday bash last night, where many B Town celebrities made their way. But the bonding between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to obvious reasons. At this party Alia Bhatt too marked her presence and watching the trio together, fans got excited about their upcoming film together Love and War. Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky will be seen in this epic drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the video you can see Vicky and Ranbir are sitting in the same car and their bonding only shows that they are buddies and will always be, no matter what. Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey to Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood stars who got truly lucky in the wife department

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal bonding like brothers at SLB’s birthday bash.

While Vicky Kaushal attended the birthday party of SLB, many questioned the absence of Katrina Kaif from the party and they wondered if SLB had invited the Merry Christmas heroine Katrina Kaif wasn’t a part of this celebration. Having said that Katrina has always chosen to make fewer public appearances, and her fans feel she is a the right thing by not attending the bash hosted by SLB. Katrina and Ranbir have shared a bitter past and hence coming under one roof would have been awkward for them.

Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who hasn’t worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet. It was reported that years back when Kat was new in the industry, it was Salman Khan who had taken the actress and told the filmmaker that she is your Mastani, but the filmmaker denied saying that she didn’t fit the role. We just hope to see Kat working once in a lifetime.