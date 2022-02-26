Katrina Kaif gives a shout out to Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor for her epic body transformation

Just like her brother , Anshula Kapoor too has put her fitness on priority. It seems like Anshula has been taking extra care of her health and was focused on losing weight. She has now shared a picture of her epic body transformation and her close ones are going gaga over her weight loss. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

While and Sunita Kapoor, wife of , dropped heart emojis to acknowledge her efforts, was bowled over by her weight loss transformation and commented, "Look at you." Her cousin Akshay Marwah wrote, “Looking amazing” while lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and fitness Trainer Namrata Purohit also left some heartfelt reactions. "Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath, Look into the mirror, at yourself, Don't you like you? Cause I like you - Try," Anshula wrote on Instagram while sharing a mirror selfie wearing a casual T-shirt and joggers. Also Read - Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar and more; 5 films where audience felt actresses were miscast

In December last year, Arjun Kapoor along with his sibling Anshula Kapoor, cousin , who got married not long ago, and Rhea's filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani were tested positive for Covid-19. They were all in isolation in their respective homes and followed all the precautions under the guidance of doctors. The news had come on the day when Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday. This was the second time that Arjun has got Covid. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020, but recovered without complications. Also Read - Malaika Arora gets massively trolled for wearing a short shirt dress; netizens say, 'She forgot to wear her pants’

Arjun had earlier taken to Instagram to put up a heartwarming note wishing his sister on her birthday. He shared a video of themselves dancing to the beats of Badshah's track Jugnu. "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday. Stay happy, always smile and remember Mom and I have got your back, no matter what. Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor. May you get all that you want and deserve this year. Love you," he had written on Instagram.