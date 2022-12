Ever since Katrina Kaif has married Vicky Kaushal, fans are speculating about her pregnancy. It was earlier rumoured that Katrina Kaif will announce her pregnancy on her birthday but that did not happen. Then there was a discussion over her airport looks as fans allegedly thought she had a baby bump. But nothing seems true. Once again, Katrina Kaif and her rumoured pregnancy are in the headlines thanks to her appearance at an award function. The Tiger 3 actress showed up in an alluring gown and all that fans are talking about is her pregnancy. Also Read - Most Searched Asians on Google Top 100: Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra; only one Indian in the top three

Is pregnant?

At the award function, Katrina Kaif wore a shimmery backless gown and left everyone floored with her beauty. She kept her long tresses open, kept minimal makeup and looked ravishing as ever. But all fans could notice was her very tiny pooch belly and speculate that she is pregnant. A fan comment read, "Her tummy doesn't look like she gain weight it looks like pregnant bump."

Check out Katrina Kaif's video below:

Check out Katrina Kaif's video below:

Another video of Katrina Kaif from the same event had gone viral as it showed her blusing hard upon seeing hubby Vicky Kaushal who won big at the awards night. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year in Rajasthan. Recently, they celebrrated their first wedding anniversary. Both of them shared mushy posts on social media to wish each other.

Talking about Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. Her last project was Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .