Katrina Kaif has almost vanished and has stopped making public appearances, especially after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, and many feel that why is Katrina not so active? In fact, many thought that the couple would go all out and flaunt their marriage to many celebrities, but she didn't, and this has created a lot of curiosity among fans. In fact, they both didn't even appear on Koffee With Karan 7 together and came separately and this left many fans disappointed.

But why is Katrina not making more public appearances?

Well, if insiders are to be believed, the makers of Tiger 3 want to create a lot of curiosity around Katrina as her next release with will be released soon. And to maintain the high buzz around the movies, she too has chosen to make fewer public appearances so that the audience has the excitement to experience her work in the theatres. Katrina has worked immensely hard in Tiger 3, and her action this time will definitely leave your jaws dropped to the floor. Even now, she has some bits and pieces to shoot for the film, as will join the shoot as Pathaan on May 8, reportedly. Katrina has made it clear that she will make fewer public appearances so that her excitement always remains intact.

Vicky and Katrina planning baby soon?

There has been speculation about Katrina's pregnancy for a long time, and many are wondering if they are planning to have a baby soon. But for now, they aren't planning the baby, even though they want to start a family soon. And it's only them who will decide, and they are very aware of the constant speculations about the pregnancy but chose to ignore them because that's the only way to answer these rumours.