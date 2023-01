The curiosity around Katrina Kaif's pregnancy continues. The Tiger 3 actress recently visited Siddhivinayak temple along with hubby and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to start the New Year in an auspicious way has left her fans once again speculating that she is expecting. Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in Indian attire as she joined hands in front of Bappa along with her husband and mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, her fans claim that she looks pregnant. One of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans commented on their viral picture and write, " May all their prayers be answered', another fan said, 'She looks pregnant'". Also Read - Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif blush with his fun yet sweet performance [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina)

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy has sparred ever since her birthday month July and it's already a New Year and it's been more than 6 months of speculations. If has it been any good news the couple would have announced it, but this constant speculation will no wonder leave them irked they are behaving their best and ignoring all these rumours for a while now. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh: Times when celebrities turned photographers for their partners and showcased their skills

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most ideal couples, especially after the way they speak about each other. It only shows the admiration and mutual respect they have for each other. Recently Vicky Kaushal's statement has been going viral where he said that he would never cheat on his wife Katrina as he knows she has suffered a lot in her previous relationship. Vicky won hearts and fans say Katrina has made just the right choice. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look lost in love as they vacay at a dreamy location for New Year 2023

On the professional front, Vicky just delivered his fits comedy film Govinda Naam Mera which is loved by and as he gears for Ashwatthama: The Immortal., while Katrina Kaif is all set for Tiger 3 release along with Salman Khan.