'Katrina Kaif is pregnant,' declare Vickat fans as she returns from Maldives along with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy news has been doing the rounds for quite a time now. The rumours started when one of the fans of the Tiger 3 actress raised the question of her absence from the media glare on her Instagram AMA on an entertainment portal. Since then, the VicKat fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement. However, some reports claim that on Katrina's birthday day she will announce the same. But nothing sort of that happened. While the actress did have a time of her life with her squad in Maldives but there was no scope for the rumours of her being pregnant. And now while they are back in town. VicKat fans declare Katrina is pregnant. The actress who often keeps her airport look extremely simple and casual wore a printed black lode tee paired with denim and this again led to the speculation of the actress being pregnant. Also Read - Kratika Sengar shares a picture of breastfeeding her baby; pens a powerful note saying, 'Not all days have been pleasant' [View Pic]

However initially when there was a strong buzz about Katrina Kaif being pregnant, husband 's team refuted the news claiming it was untrue. While now they have maintained their silence and chose not to comment, and this is leaving the fans even more curious. Many fans dropped the comment on their videos saying that just declare our Kat is pregnant as we are eagerly waiting for this happy news. Katrina and Vicky right now enjoy a huge fandom, ever since their marriage, the couple has had more than 10 fan clubs together and they keep on sharing pictures and information about their favourite couple. Also Read - This Bollywood hunk married to a top Bollywood actress is a woman beater? [Exclusive]

Amid the pregnancy rumours, one of the renowned astrologers reportedly predicted that the actress would take a sabbatical of two years and will focus on the baby after the arrival. On the professional from Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati, and Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra