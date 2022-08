Katrina Kaif's latest appearance at the airport has once again sparked the pregnant rumours. The actress was seen donning baggy orange trousers with a loose white top that only shows that she was trying her best to hide the baby bump. But her eagle-eyed fans spotted the baby bump while she was walking in a rush at the airport and declared her the cutest mommy already. Katrina Kaif's baby bump is evident while she makes her way to the airport and if you watch early you can notice the bump too. Of late Katrina hasn't been making minimal public appearances as well. She has been keeping herself away from the media glare and is only stepping out when important. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill was in LOVE with THIS TV actor before dating Sidharth Shukla

Take a look at how fans are convinced that Katrina Kaif is pregnant and wants her to make an announcement soon.

One fan of Katrina Kaif wrote, " That baby bump though". Another fan called her the cutest soon-to-be mommy in town, "Cutest mummy". One fan club of Katrina Kaif mentioned that how they know it all the Tiger 3 actress is pregnant, " Just between us bae is pregnant". Well, the fans cannot wait for the lovebirds to make an announcement soon just like and did a while ago.

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours have been doing the rounds for quite a time now but the couple hasn't yet made an official statement denying it. Katrina avoiding attending events and parties that have been happening lately in the industry only prove that she is keeping away from the media due to obvious reason. While Katrina will be making her appearance in 's show Koffee With Karan 7 and we are damn sure, KJo will question the diva about her pregnancy conjectures. Well, for now, is making quite a stir online and all thanks to the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 7 along with Sidharth Malhotra.