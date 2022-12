Bollywood's romantic couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated Christmas with their family and had a good time together. The head over heels in love couple was also joined by their close friends from the industry. Katrina shared pictures from their fun Christmas party and the entire fam surely had loads of fun. Katrina was seen with Vicky, his parents Sham and Veena Kausha, brother Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina looked beautiful in a red-black checkered shirt paired with pants, while Vicky looked handsome in a white T-shirt and completed his look with a red Christmas cap. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh and more celebs celebrate Christmas with family and friends [View Pics]

A look at Katrina Kaif's Christmas picture -

As shared pictures from the Christmas party, her fans flooded her social media with a lot of messages as they speculated that she is pregnant. Yes, you read that right! Once again news of Tiger 3 actress being pregnant is spreading like wildfire.

Fans also spotted a cute picture of Katrina and Vicky on the Christmas tree which was well-decorated. One user wrote, 'Kat looks pregnant ?' while another commented saying, 'I think she is pregnant ❤️❤️......????' The third user said, 'family complete'. The speculations started when Katrina posed behind her mother-in-law. Moreover, shared a picture from Katrina's Christmas party, wherein the actress was hiding her tummy. Katrina shared another picture with Isabelle Kaif and director Karishma Kohli.

Katrina and Vicky walked down the aisle on December 9, 2021. The madly in love couple celebrated their first anniversary together wherein the ladylove jetted off to Ooty wherein was shooting for Sam Bahadur.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, while Vicky is seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside and . He will be seen next in 's Sam Bahadur.