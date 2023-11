Katrina Kaif is the most gorgeous diva in tinsel town. The Tiger 3 actress often leaves her fans drooling with her stunning appearances. But this side of Katrina wasn’t seen by many, and this only came out after her marriage to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. So let’s all thank him first. Katrina Kaif loves Indian culture, and she very much respects her in-laws traditions and values, and this latest picture from her father-in-law Sham Kaushal’s birthday is proof. For instance, you will be shocked to see Katrina in the most simple avatar. Just look at her simplicity; it’s hard to believe she is the reigning diva of Bollywood. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - THIS actress rejected Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Top 9 actresses who refused to star in big movies



Katrina Kaif leaves her fans in awe with her simplicity.

Ever since Kat got married to Vicky Kaushal, the actress took up the responsibility of being a perfect bahu to Kaushal Parivar, from doing the first chauka after marriage to celebrating Karwa Chauth and wearing simple Indian outfits at home. This is so endearing and empowering at the same time.

Katrina Kaif had asked Vicky Kaushal to forget the marriage for this reason.

Vicky, who is busy promoting his next Sam Bahadur, revealed in an interview that he was literally threatened by his wife to forget about the marriage as he had to return to shoot for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke within two days of their marriage. "I have done half of the film's shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do (Then I got the threat that if you have to go to the set in two days then don't get married). Then I said 'no' and I went to the sets of the film after five days," Vicky and Katrina have bowled their fans with their simple living and high-minded attitude, and they are the true idols to follow.