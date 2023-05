Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for quite a few days after an entertainment portal claimed that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are planning to have a baby after she finishes all her work commitments, which include Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Ever since the actress got married to her love, Bollywood actor Vicky, there have been speculations of her pregnancy, and honestly, even celebrities are used to such rumours as this is part and parcel of their profession due to their being public figures. Also Read - Did Zeenat Aman just judge Urfi Javed's fashion choices? Fans feel so [Watch video]

But does this constant barging in their private lives affect them? Sometimes yes and sometimes no, and it looks like this Katrina is totally unaffected by the constant pregnancy rumours, and these pictures are one big proof. The actress dropped her no-make-up look pictures and flaunted her messy hair in their blue and white lined shirt and called it summer vibes. The fans are going gaga over her blissful pictures, and they cannot get over her simplicity and are calling her beautiful.

Katrina Kaif often keeps sharing stunning pictures on her internet and leaves her fans excited. Katrina has been keeping it away from the media scanner and she isn't making more public appearances, but she often treats her fans with her latest pictures. On the professional front, the actress has wrapped Tiger 3 along with . She will also make her south debut with in Merry Christmas, where she might play the role of a pregnant woman. There is a huge buzz that is planning a film with Katrina and together. As per reports in ETimes, a source close to Katrina Kaif quoted this statement, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films, which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar". We wonder if her film with Deepika Padukone will be after the birth of her baby or what. Fans are enthralled to know every bit of detail about the Tiger 3 actress.