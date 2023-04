Katrina Kaif has been in the news and how. The stunning actress got immense love from social media after Neetu Kapoor's Insta story went viral. The post had read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." On reading this, fans of both the actresses Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were outraged. They slammed the veteran actress saying things like she is the stereotype of the dominating Punjabi mother-in-law, toxic and what not. They said that both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were lucky to escape being married there and other unpleasant stuff. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal finds support from fans after news of Ranveer Singh replacing him does the rounds [Read Tweets]

KATRINA KAIF'S MOM'S REPLY

After the post became viral, Katrina Kaif's mom put up a post which read that I was raised to treat the janitor with same respect as the CEO. Fans loved the reply thinking it was a response to what Neetu Kapoor allegedly hinted about Katrina Kaif. Today, Suzanne Turquotte changed the caption a bit and wrote, "I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media."

KATRINA KAIF ENDORESES BELLA HADID'S SUPPORT FOR ARIANA GRANDE

Top US singer Ariana Grande has put up a video on TikTok shaming people who do body-shaming of women. She has said that the version of beauty differs. The singer says everyone is going through an internal struggle and people should learn to be gentle. Bella Hadid shared the post and commented, "Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that. If someone wants to talk badly about another person , remove yourself from the conversation. It's so much cooler to be kind."

Katrina Kaif showed support for this post made by Bella Hadid for Ariana Grande. She put up the emoji of folded hands. Nastiness is rampant on social media and people need to be more circumspect.