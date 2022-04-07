Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a black monokini as she chills in the beaches of the Maldives

Trust Katrina Kaif to raise temperatures. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got back from the Maldives some days back, and now it is time for the pics. Katrina Kaif has just shared a couple of pics of her in a black monokini. She looks like the perfect summer girl as she chills on a beach with a huge sun hat. The monokini looks glam, and the lovely sun-kissed glow on Katrina Kaif's skin is to die for. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have hectic schedules. The two make it a point to take some time off whenever possible. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan get compared to Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar from Dhadkan over THIS scene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021. The two got hitched at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding. The couple have tried to spend every memorable event together and pics of their first Holi and Lohri went viral and how. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif could not be together for their first Valentine's Day as they were shooting in separate places. She was busy with the last schedule of Tiger 3 in Delhi with Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal also went to London to meet her extended family.

Katrina Kaif has films like Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. It is an unusual pairing. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky Kaushal is also working on projects like the biopic of the great Indian Army general Sam Maneckshaw. Katrina Kaif also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. It is a road trip movie. The couple had been dating for a couple of years. It seems he was sure about her within the first six months of their relationship but she wanted a little more time. Katrina Kaif has also spoken about how settling down was always on her mind as she is a family-oriented person.