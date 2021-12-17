Katrina Kaif makes Halwa at Vicky Kaushal's house for her chaunka chardhana rasam

Haye! Punjabi bride alert! does her first rasaoi at her Sasural and she is enjoying every bit of it. The new Dulhan in town posted a picture of halwa and shared that she made it herself for her chaunka charadhna rasam. Katrina Kaif who got married in full Punjabi tradition is following and doing all the rituals that every bride does and is winning heart. The girl has become everyone's favourite in her Sasural. Katrina's mother in law Veena Kaushal is making sure to do all the rituals that the newly bride de sin the Punjab family. Also Read - SHOCKING! Is this what Katrina Kaif's exes Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan gave her as wedding gift?



and Katrina Kaif did a lavish wedding on December 9 at Six Senses Hotel. Katrina made the most gorgeous Punjabi bride ever. They shared their wedding pictures with the world on Instagram with the beautiful message, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Apart from their wedding pictures, Katrina and Vicky shared all the pictures from the haldi, mehendi and pre wedding and they are just beautiful and every bit dreamy. Katrina's close friend and stylish Anaita Shroff in an interaction revealed that it was Katrina's dream, to wear RED for her wedding and she indeed looked nothing less than a dream.

Katrina Kaif is right now in her sasural for all the rituals and later the couple will move into a lavish 4BHK apartment. The lovebirds of tinsel town will also host a lavish grand reception in Mumbai tentatively on December 20. They have invited all their friends and fraternity from the industry to be a part of their celebration.

It is also reported that Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor too have been invited for the reception as they share a cordial relationship. Salman gifted a lavish car, while Ranbir gifted Kat a diamond necklace for her wedding.