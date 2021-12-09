Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower them with blessings

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others showered them with blessings.