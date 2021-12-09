and have finally tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. While Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's OFFICIAL wedding pictures out: They are indeed a Match Made In Heaven [VIEW HERE]

Soon after they got married, Katrina and Vicky posted the first official pictures of their wedding on their respective social media handles. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the newly wedded couple wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal First wedding photos out and you just cannot get over how gorgeous they look together

As VicKat got flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans, , , , Tiger Shroff, and others showered them with blessings. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding FIRST LOOK as bride and groom: Video from the varmala gets leaked online

"Congratulationsss❤️❤️❤️" Tiger and Samantha commented. Followed by Alia Bhatt who wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful ❤️" Priyank Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." While Kareena jumped in joy and she commented, "You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both." too congratulated the couple saying, "KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!"

Banita Sandhu, , Mukesh Chhabra, , , Aditya Dhar, and others also congratulated the couple on their wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities started officially on December 7 when Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the couple, such as Kabir Khan, his wife and their daughter Sairah left Mumbai for Jaipur. , , Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan followed suit and pumped up the tempo of the celebrations.