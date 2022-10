Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. She has now said that due to their professional commitments they have not been able to spend a lot of time with one another. The actress even revealed that even though they are not being able to spend a lot of time together, her husband is a wonderful person. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal enter their new home, Shahid Kapoor recalls getting 25 stitches while training for Jersey and more

The actress is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . When PinkVilla asked her about her new life post marriage she said that both of them have been busy so they do not get a lot of time. The actress revealed that this is always the case with two stars who are in this profession where there is constant travel. She feels 'nice' to have a person like Vicky in her life.

Check out the picture of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Talking about marriage she said that it gets a lot of change in anyone's life, as after marriage one is sharing life with a person with whom you are living. Her journey has been beautiful and wonderful. Katrina also added that Vicky is a very genuine person, and it’s always amazing to have a person like him. Katrina had also said to Pinkvilla that marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. She said her marriage with Vicky Kaushal has been really beautiful and wonderful. She also said that the two have been constantly travelling for their work commitments and Vicky has been away a lot on shoots, and so has she. So they are getting less time together.

On the professional front, post Phone Bhoot which is a horror comedy, releasing on November 4; the actress will also be seen in Merry Christmas by . She will also be seen reuniting with for Tiger 3. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December last year in a royal ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.