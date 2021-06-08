Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's next? Here's what we know!

There's no denying the fact that and are two of the bankable stars in the industry. Both the actors are loaded with big budget movies that have left fans quite excited. While Katrina will be next seen in , Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3, Ranveer is currently gearing up for his three big upcoming releases including Kabir Khan’s '83, ’s Cirkus and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The two will also be seen sharing space in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi where Ranveer will be seen in an extended cameo. And now Katrina and Ranveer's joint visit to has left their fans wondering whether the two stars are coming together for a movie. Also Read - 5 dresses to have in your monsoon wardrobe courtesy Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt

After recovering from Covid-19, Katrina was seen stepping out in the city after a very long time. She kept it simple and casual and even happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ranveer looked stylish in a multi-coloured jacket and pants and sunglasses. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal trend on Twitter after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor CONFIRMS their relationship; netizens have a field day with hilarious memes

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Katrina and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen for the first time on the celluloid. "She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer Singh's character in the film. Zoya and Katrina are great buddies and when the director narrated the story, she immediately agreed to be a part of it," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment website. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Also Read - After Pokiri, Kick and Stalin, Salman Khan to star in the remake of THIS Tollywood film?

The news has raised the excitement level of their fans who are now eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry in their upcoming action-packed drama Sooryavanshi.