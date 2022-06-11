and are one of the most adorable couples we have. They got married in December last year and frequently give their fans treats on social media through their pictures. Now, this post is about them as well as . Farah took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo with Vicky from Croatia. Also Read - Ranveer Singh’s life is in danger and only you can save him

Now, her caption made it even more interesting. She wrote, "sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else (tongue out emoji) @vickykaushal #croatia." Replying to her, Kartina shared the same pic and wrote, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)" She even added the song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from to the Instagram story. Vicky too added to the conversation and wrote, "We are just 'good friends.'"

Well, nothing like some good banter on social media between celebs.

In a recent interview with Hello! Magazine, Vicky said that Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of his wife. He added that he is fortunate to have her as his life partner. He even stated that he learns a lot from Katrina every single day.

Vicky won the Best Actor award for his role in Udham Singh at the recently held IIFA Awards 2022. He wrote on Instagram, "Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa"